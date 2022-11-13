Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 433 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

