Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQC. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

