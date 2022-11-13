Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 17,903 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

