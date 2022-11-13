Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 423 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

