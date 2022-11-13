Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after buying an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $252.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

