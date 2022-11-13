Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

