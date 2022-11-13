Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.45 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

