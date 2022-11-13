DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.