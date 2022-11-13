Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $526,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $31.52 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.