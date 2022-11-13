Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

