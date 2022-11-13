Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,048 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

