Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

