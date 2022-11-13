Foster & Motley Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.28 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

