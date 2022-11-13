Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.