Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.