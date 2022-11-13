Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,594 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BNS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.