Foster & Motley Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

