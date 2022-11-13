Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,791 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

