Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

CMCSA opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

