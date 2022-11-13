Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

