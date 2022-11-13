Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

