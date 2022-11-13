Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,713 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $103,328,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,436 shares of company stock valued at $78,595,542. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.