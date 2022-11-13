Foster & Motley Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

F opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

