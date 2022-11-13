15,299 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $472,198. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

