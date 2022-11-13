Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 47,988 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,988 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,840 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

