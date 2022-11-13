Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

