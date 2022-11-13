Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.10 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

