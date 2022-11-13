Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,332 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $919,842. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $166.20 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

