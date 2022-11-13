Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

