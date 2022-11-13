Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,830 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $265.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

