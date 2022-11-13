Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of PennantPark Investment worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 297,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 144,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.93 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

