Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 4.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

