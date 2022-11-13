Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Performance

About Enbridge

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

