Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Strong Earnings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 201,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.