Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Strong Earnings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 201,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328,872 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

