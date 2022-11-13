Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

