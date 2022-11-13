Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.7 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

