Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

