Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,211.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,232.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

