Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Materion worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Materion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.20. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

