Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $443.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.56. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.