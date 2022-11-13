Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $248.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

