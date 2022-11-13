Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 170 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $228.11.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

