McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

