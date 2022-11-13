Tiaa Fsb Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.