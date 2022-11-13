10,277 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

