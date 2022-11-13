Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.91 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

