Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,618 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

