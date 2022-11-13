Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.33 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

