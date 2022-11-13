Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

