Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

XEL stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

